NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – The Metro Sports Authority Board of Directors held a special meeting on Thursday at 10:30 a.m. to review the terms of the Tennessee Titans stadium project and report on the conditions of the Titans current home – Nissan Stadium.

“I think the sports authority is trying to be diligent. We are working hard to examine the information and the deal that’s on the table,” said Monica Fawknotson, Executive Director of the Metro Sports Authority.

The meeting was open to the public and about 35 people were in attendance.

No action was taken at the meeting as Fawknotson said it served as a work session to dig deeper into the information they currently have.

When reviewing the current stadium conditions, Titans President & CEO Burke Nihill said it is simply out of date.

“An analogy I thought of recently, this building wasn’t built poorly, it wasn’t built ‘on the cheap’, it was the last VHS Player,” said Nihill. “This was a construction era that was quickly passing, and it was a fan expectation that was quickly passing; it kind of sat out the DVD era.”

When designing the new stadium, the team said they studied the styles of Nashville neighborhoods, the stadium’s surroundings, and considered other new NFL stadiums.

They said an indoor space could allow for more expansive event programming, including Super Bowls.

After Thursdays discussion, the next Sports Authority Board Meeting will be held on Thursday, Dec. 1.