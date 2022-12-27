NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — While most airlines have made it through turbulent holiday travel, Southwest’s cancelations are skyrocketing.

Out of the 2,890 canceled U.S. flights early Tuesday, 2,522 of them belong to Southwest.

For Southwest fliers, the odds of getting a canceled flight is 62%. On Tuesday, American, United, Delta and JetBlue, were at a cancelation rate between 0 and 2%.

Just before 11 a.m. Tuesday Dec.27, BNA shared their cancellation totals:

ARRIVALS: Total 73 American – 1 United – 1 Southwest – 71

DEPARTURES: Total 72 American – 1 United – 1 Southwest – 70



Jeff Colen of Los Angeles told News 2 he would travel on Southwest about 120 times a year before the pandemic and nothing compares to what he is experiencing now. While the rest of his family made it out of BNA on a Southwest flight Monday, his flight remains canceled until at least Saturday morning.

“It’s been mind-blowing how bad it’s been. Absolutely horrific,” said Colen. “It’s definitely affected my plans. I’m supposed to go back to work!”

The U.S. Department of Transportation is investigating Southwest’s practices, saying in a statement: “USDOT is concerned by Southwest’s unacceptable rate of cancellations and delays & reports of lack of prompt customer service. The Department will examine whether cancellations were controllable and if Southwest is complying with its customer service plan.”

For those impacted, more information on flight and additional expense reimbursements can be found here.

WKRN has reached out to Southwest for a statement, but have yet to hear back at the time of publication.