NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Southwest Airlines is furthering its commitment to Music City with the addition of a new crew base at Nashville International Airport, the airline announced Monday.

The new base is slated to open in 2024 and is expected to create an estimated 1,300 new jobs for Tennesseans.

Governor Bill Lee said he is honored that the airline chose Tennessee as its destination to open a new base, which is a testament to BNA’s growth and the state’s standing as a global travel destination.

“As a top global travel destination and business hub, Tennessee is the ideal location for Southwest Airlines’ newest Crew Base, and we look forward to the continued economic investment, job creation for newly based jobs and opportunity this expansion will bring for Tennesseans across the region,” said Gov. Lee. “We’re honored Southwest, a leading American company serving millions of travelers each year, will be expanding its reach to the Volunteer State.”

According to Southwest, the new move would bring the airline’s 250 Pilots up to nearly 600. It would also add an estimated 700 flight attendants to the Nashville location in 2024 with more growth expected.

Chief Operating Officer at Southwest Airlines Andrew Watterson said hundreds of employees already call Middle Tennessee home, which made it a natural choice to choose Nashville as the new base location.

“Hundreds of Southwest Employees who work in the air and on the ground already consider their hometown to be in Middle Tennessee, with our presence in Nashville remaining a key factor to our success, future growth, and the Reliability of our network,” said Andrew Watterson, Chief Operating Officer at Southwest Airlines. “Given our love for Nashville and the critical importance it plays in our network, it’s a natural choice to make further investments by adding a Crew Base and doubling down on our commitment to Music City.”

Southwest Airlines is one the largest carriers at BNA, offering up to 166 departures a day to 57 cities nonstop.

The airline is also working to add four gates to Nashville International Airport striving to have a total of 20 gates by the end of the year.