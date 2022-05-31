NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Metro police have identified the person shot and killed at a South Nashville apartment complex last Thursday.

Eliel Arnoldo Ortiz, 16, was fatally shot in the parking lot of Longwood at Southern Hills Apartments by Jorge Dominguez, 43, according to Metro Nashville Police Department. Dominguez claims he shot Ortiz in self-defense, a claim Metro Police are still investigating.

Jorge Dominguez (Courtesy: Metro Nashville Police Department)

Dominguez was booked into the Metro jail on an unrelated incident at a Murfreesboro Pike convenience market after the store clerk refused to sell him alcohol due to his lack of identification. He faces felony aggravated assault warrants and a vandalism charge for that incident.

He now faces federal weapons possession as well as drug trafficking charges, according to Metro police.