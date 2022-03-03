NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Tens of thousands of fans will pack Nissan Stadium next month to see Garth Brooks, but some may not know he comes from humble beginnings.

Brooks is from Oklahoma, and after making it big in a small town, he decided to move to Nashville. However, the move didn’t last long – he ended up staying in town for less than 24-hours after he wasn’t signed to a record label. Brooks then spent a year and a half back home studying and getting prepared.

“Came back with some buddies, came back with Sandy, and came back with a band,” he said. “And we were lucky enough for the second trip to be a little different from the first.”

When Brooks returned a second time and met his current wife, country music star Trisha Yearwood. He told News 2 they bonded over dreams.

“We both met the first year that we moved to this town. And all we did was talk about dreams, and now it’s pretty cool that you’re best friends now with your wife. And you get to kind of talk about dreams again there,” he said.

Brooks was eventually offered his first record deal with Capitol Records and grew to become one of the greatest selling solo artists of all time.

“I feel like a son of Tennessee,” Brooks said. “If it all ends today, I’ve got nothing to complain about.”

And it’s not over yet! On April 16, Brooks is set to play at Nissan Stadium, with nearly 70,000 fans in the stands. His 2021 stadium concert was canceled due to inclement weather, but the show is set to go on rain or shine this year. Brooks said fans can expect nothing short of “chaotic.”

“We call it stupidity at a high volume pretty much. It’s so much fun, and it’s just so chaotic,” he said. “And especially with places like Music City, USA. I mean if you’re ever going to see a Garth Brooks concert, you’re going to want to see it in Nashville.”

Tickets for the show go on sale Friday morning at 10 a.m.