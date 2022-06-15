NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — A man who reportedly stole his mother’s vehicle was found overdosing inside it early Monday morning in South Nashville.

Metro Police documents said officers located the stolen 2004 Mercury Grand Marquis backed into a parking space at the Santorini Greek restaurant located at 1084 Murfreesboro Pike. Officials said James Simpson Jr., 42, stole the vehicle from his mother after he took the keys from her purse.

A witness reportedly told police they saw him driving in the area for the last two days. Police said Simpson has a history of theft.

Responding officers allegedly thought Simpson was initially asleep in the car, but soon found out he was overdosing on drugs. Police documents said an NFD ambulance took him to TriStar Southern Hills Hospital to be treated.

Simpson was booked into jail Tuesday night.