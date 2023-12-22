NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – As families gather this holiday season, there’s a particular group of people who won’t get to see their loved ones: children whose parents are incarcerated.

Every year, thousands of children navigate the holidays without their parents.

This is the time of year when people are making a list and checking it twice, but Reisha Kidd has her own list.

“Just every song that comes on, when we are actually supposed to be playing musical chairs, she’s actually dancing the entire time,” explained Kidd, as she described one of the children on her list.

This time of year, tough conversations are being held around the tree.

“Sometimes the focus is on the incarcerated and them being locked up, we forget how many people are impacted,” Kidd said. “From the joy, or, ‘My father or my moms about to get out,’ to conversations that shift to, ‘My parents are locked up. I don’t know why they’re gone, and I don’t know when they’re coming home.'”

The Tennessee Prison Outreach Ministry (TPOM) serves more than 100 kids in the Davidson County area. Many of them are being taken care of by family members who never anticipated they would have to step up.

“Your families have been dealt some different cards; they are favorable to the kiddos, but still in that situation, how can we still find our best selves and still thrive from that and know that doesn’t have to be our same narrative,” Kidd said.

In the holiday-giving spirit, others are joining in to make this year special.

“A lot of times when people come in contact with law enforcement, it’s for not-so-good situations, and when I heard about what this organization and what they were doing with kids of parents of someone who may be incarcerated, it just dawned on me, ‘Hey let’s get involved in that,'” said Lt. Edward Rucker with the Metro Nashville Police Department.

Metro police and TPOM teamed up this year to give some of those children who otherwise wouldn’t have them, especially for kids who may not have the best relationship with law enforcement.

“A lot of times when we walk in their homes, they don’t know what’s going on, they don’t have all the details, but most importantly they see kind of the results of our visits. To be able to do something positive, anytime we get the opportunity to do something positive, we have to take advantage of it,” Rucker said.