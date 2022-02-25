NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — It’s a shift in the mindset of many since the COVID-19 pandemic started according to Dr. Alex Jahangir, Chair of the Nashville COVID-19 Task Force.

“For the past two years, I would tell you about case counts, right? And tell you what percentage of Nashvillians are infected,” said Jahangir. “What we’re seeing more and more is, people are able to fight the disease.”

Which, in turn, has decreased the number of hospitalizations and deaths caused by the virus.

“I think the coronavirus hopefully is becoming a manageable condition within our society, just like the flu and just like other illnesses that still do kill people and still get people really sick, but at a much less percentage, and we have modalities to deal with it,” said Jahangir.

The shift prompted a change Friday to the CDC mask guidelines which are now focusing more on preventing serious illness and death, rather than all instances of COVID-19 infection.

“When you go to really crowded areas, such as you know, movie theaters, grocery stores, and so forth, we may not need to wear the mask as much if the disease burden is so low that not many people are being hospitalized,” explained Jahangir.

The CDC will now rank communities into low, medium, or high-risk levels based not only on case counts but the rate of hospitalizations and deaths.

People living in areas considered high risk will be advised to wear masks inside, while others can ease off mask-wearing. Dr. Jahangir explained this may mean recommendations will change back and forth.

“We just need to realize that we could get away without masks now for maybe six months, and maybe we’ll need it again, six months from now,” Jahangir said. “I don’t know with certainty, but we just have to recognize this is the new reality we’re probably going to deal with for a long time.”

Check your county’s level here.