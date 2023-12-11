NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Many Nashville Electric Service customers remain without electricity after Saturday’s deadly tornadoes across Middle Tennessee.

As of Monday morning, more than 6,000 customers still do not have electricity. NES reported crews have worked around the clock in freezing temperatures to successfully restore power to more than 38,000 customers of the 45,000 initially without electricity.

The largest NES outages are in the Madison, Goodlettsville, Hendersonville, Saundersville Road and Old Hickory Lake areas.

NES map shows a line of broken or destroyed power poles and other equipment, color-coded by the level of damage. (Courtesy: Nashville Electric Service)

NES reported at least 150 poles were broken in the storm.

The utility is making progress on restorations, stating “a significant portion of the repairs in progress are to NES substations and transmission systems severely damaged by the storm. The NES team will continue to work around the clock until power is restored to all.”

NES North substation (Courtesy: Nashville Electric Service)

CDE Lightband, which serves the Clarksville area, said 11,627 customers are still affected by outages, split among 31 active outage groups, as of 8 a.m. Monday.

NES released an update Monday morning, which states: “We are grateful for our customers’ patience and support as NES and outside crews made good strides restoring service to our community…All attention remains focused on getting those re-energized. We will not stop working until every customer is back on.”

Shelters have been established to serve those in need. Nashville’s shelter is as the Madison Community Center, located at 550 North Dupont Avenue. Clarksville has multiple shelters: Northeast High School located at 3701 Trenton Road, Church of Christ at Trenton Crossing located at 2650 Trenton Road and Manna Cafe warming center located at the Refuge Building, 503 D Street. Hendersonville’s shelter is at Beech High School located on Long Hollow Pike.