NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Another person believed to be a leader in a local street racer group reportedly turned himself in Tuesday night on two outstanding warrants.

Isaiah Miller, 21, was identified as the social media manager for the group Valhalla, and he was allegedly organizing unsanctioned meetups where “dangerous driving stunts” were performed, according to the Metro Nashville Police Department.

He is believed to have co-hosted takeover meetups earlier this year with Austin Scott, who was arrested last week on a felony vandalism warrant. Police said one of the meetups near the Nashville International Airport resulted in thousands of dollars worth of property damage.

Miller was booked into the Metro jail on two counts of inciting a riot. Authorities said the charges stem from incidents in March and May of this year. Miller is also facing an unrelated theft charge.

His bond was set at $5,000 and officials said he was released Wednesday.