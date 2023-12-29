NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – On a night when it’s common for Metro police officers to arrest dozens of drunk drivers, one Nashville New Year’s Eve party aims to have its guests home before the note drop.

Last year, there were 26 DUI arrests from New Year’s Eve to New Year’s Day, according to the Metro Nashville Police Department (MNPD). The year prior, there were 17 DUI arrests.

Stephanie Styll doesn’t expect any of her party guests will contribute to that data point.

Styll is hosting a booze-free New Year’s Eve party that will end well before midnight after an alcohol-free champagne toast.

“It’s just gonna be a really great celebration without alcohol,” Styll said. “And we’re ending at 10 p.m. because we thought, ‘Let’s get people off the roads.’ I don’t want to stay out for five hours. If I’m not drinking, I think that’s fairly common.”

The event is sponsored by Styll’s business, Killjoy, a non-alcoholic brick-and-mortar beverage store.

“It’s really just a joke. You know, people think if you don’t drink, you’re a killjoy, and so we just decided to lean into it,” Styll explained.

After deciding to forgo alcohol, Styll wanted to create community in Nashville where there is no booze. In the case of New Year’s Eve, she wanted to host an event that promoted safety, starting the year off with no regrets from the night before.

“They can get off the roads before there’s anybody on the roads that’s drunk, and you can be ready to kick some butt in 2024,” she said.

Styll’s business is part of a growing national sober movement that has even caught on in a state whose name is tied to whiskey and a city known for its honkey tonks and bars.

“There’s not a lot going on in Nashville that doesn’t involve alcohol. So we just really wanted to provide an alternative,” Styll said.

Google Trend data shows around the new year, more and more people in Tennessee are searching for “dry January,” a challenge to not drink alcohol during the first month of the year.

Over the past five years, Google Trend data also shows searches for the phrase “non-alcoholic drink” has also been steadily rising.

Styll said she sees the growing interest in sober living in her own shop.

“We have a lot of people wander in here from the coffee shop, and they come in and they’re like, ‘It’s just a liquor store,’ and then I go, ‘No, you know, everything in here is alcohol free,’ and I’d say if they’re under 30, the reaction pretty much every time is they’re like, ‘Whoa, that’s dope. That’s awesome,'” she said.

The booze-free NYE party starts at 7 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 31. All proceeds will go towards the MNPS H.E.R.O. Program and David’s Den.