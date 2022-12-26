NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Metro officials have canceled Monday’s trash and recycling routes due to the accumulation of snow on Nashville roads, citing unsafe neighborhood roads and alleys for the trucks.

The Nashville area saw snow falling on already frozen roads from the arctic blast just before Christmas, with some areas north of I-40 receiving up to 2 inches of snow. Nearest the National Weather Service office in Nashville saw about an inch of snow, as did Madison in north Davidson County and Clarksville in Montgomery County. Areas that saw higher totals included White House in Robertson County and Bethpage in Sumner County, which both had official totals of 2 inches.

On top of the still-frozen roads, garbage and recycling trucks were unable to pass on the roads, prompting Metro officials to stop the routes for Monday. They will resume Tuesday on the regular schedule, according to officials with Metro Water Services.

“We apologize for the inconvenience but must place the safety of our community and employees first,” they said in a statement.