NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — The driver in a single-car crash on I-24 West Thursday evening has now been identified.

Ivan Boykin, 20, of Smyrna, was fatally injured in the crash near the Hickory Hollow exit. The crash occurred just after 5 p.m. on Thursday, Aug. 31, causing the westbound lanes of the interstate to be closed for a time due to the investigation.

📧 Have breaking come to you: Subscribe to News 2 email alerts →

According to Metro Nashville police, Boykin was driving a 2004 Honda Accord when he lost control, traveled across several lanes of the interstate, and struck a guard rail.

The 20-year-old was transported to Vanderbilt University Medical Center where he died.

Witnesses reported seeing another man exit the car and walk away from the scene, but his identity is not known at this time.

There was no evidence of impairment at the scene.