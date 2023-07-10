NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — A Smyrna man accused of breaking into multiple cars in a 4th Avenue North parking garage was taken into custody Sunday night, according to the Metro Nashville Police Department.

Austin Chapman, 20, was wanted on 10 outstanding warrants for vehicle burglary in connection with the July 5 break-ins, police reported. Investigators said Chapman stole multiple items from cars parked in the 4th Avenue North parking garage near Printers Alley.

Witnesses reported seeing Chapman in the garage after he set off multiple car alarms. Authorities said one witness tried to stop Chapman, who managed to get away, but not without dropping multiple items in the process.

The items included Chapman’s hoodie, a glove, hat, two keys and a tool police said he used to break windows.

Violent Crimes Division detectives and officers assigned to the Vehicle Crimes Reduction Initiative finally caught Chapman on Sunday, July 9. As of Monday, Chapman was being held in jail on a $51,000 bond.