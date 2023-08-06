NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – A 20-year-old man is facing felony charges after police said he was involved in “dangerous driving activity” during an unsanctioned street racing event in South Nashville.

Authorities said 20-year-old Kyle Paulson, of Smyrna, was arrested as part of the police department’s continuing efforts to address the ongoing street racing issue in the area.

On Saturday night, Metro police responded to a parking lot on Corporate Place where officers observed Paulson performing “slideshows.”

Officials said Paulson was seen whipping and sliding in an orange Mustang near a group of people. According to Metro police, Paulson is known to be part of a street racing group.

The property owner allegedly told police that they did not give permission for the group to use their lot where the dangerous driving occurred.

Paulson was arrested at the scene. He was charged with four counts of felony reckless endangerment with a weapon, criminal trespassing and two counts of rioting.

Kyle Paulson is being held in Metro Jail on a $111,000 bond. Metro police said additional charges are anticipated in this incident.