NNASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — The Metro Council passed a ban on smoking in bars in Davidson County at Tuesday night’s meeting.

The ban prohibits smoking and vaping at bars and other businesses limited to people 21 and up in Nashville.

The proposal passed on its third reading but excludes tobacco stores, vape stores, cigar bars and hookah and vape bars.

The ban takes effect in March 2023 and anyone who violates it can be fined up to $50.