NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Firefighters responded to a downtown Nashville building Thursday night for reports of a possible fire.

It happened at the Cambria Hotel.

The Nashville Fire Department was dispatched to the building for reports of a fire. Callers told dispatchers that smoke was seen coming from somewhere in the building.

Crews investigated to find the source of the smoke. While there is no word on what caused the smoke, firefighters have cleared the scene.

Officials say no one was injured.