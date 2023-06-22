NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Car break-ins are becoming such a problem around Middle Tennessee that auto glass companies fear a shortage is already here.

Technicians are reporting that it could take months to stock replacement car windows due to the high demand.

Auto Glass Now in Nashville has their phone constantly ringing, as customers are calling for replacement windows. They usually use aftermarket replacement windows which they can acquire quickly, but original factory replacement windows can take months to get.

“Some people want the original glass that comes from the dealer, which can take months to get,” Auto Glass Now Customer Representative Karii Jones said. “This is especially the case for Kias, Hyundais and Chargers.”

Thieves are targeting those three vehicles for a variety of reasons, but technicians believe any car can be broken into.

To make it harder for thieves to break into your car, Allstate recommends you park in well-lit areas. You should also remove valuables from your car, and if you're car doesn't have an alarm, install one.

James Germain is the owner of Level Up Auto Glass. He estimates at least 50 cars are broken into everyday in Nashville, but he worries that vehicles in Murfreesboro are becoming more and more targeted.