NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — An alleged burglary suspect with a penchant for smashing windows and stealing liquor is back behind bars in the Metro Nashville Jail.

In January, Metro police arrested William Cross for breaking the glass at Smokin Thighs restaurant on Wedgewood Avenue.

According to an arrest affidavit, on Dec. 27, 2021, William Cross broke through a side glass door. Police said surveillance video was obtained from public housing about 600 feet away, which helped to identify Cross by his tattoos and clothing seen in the footage.

Officials said the video also showed five other people meeting with Cross as he displayed the stolen items on a table at the housing complex.

Police said one person was seen in the video leaving with a bottle of Grey Goose, which police said was one of the bottles of alcohol that was stolen from Smokin Thighs.

Damage to the restaurant door was over $500, and police said in total, Cross stole $339.45 worth of alcohol.

And now, it’s happened again, this time in Berry Hill.

According to Berry Hill police, a burglar alarm at a local restaurant on Bransford Avenue sent officers to the location. Officers went behind the establishment and found two broken windows that the suspect allegedly reached by standing on a folding chair.

On the bodycam video, you can hear one officer say to the other, “he didn’t even go in. He just smashed the window and took them out from the shelf.”

Thanks to the burglar alarm, Berry Hill police officer James Haddock was quickly on the trail of the burglary suspect, identified as William Cross, 38.

The officer saw Cross moving quickly between buildings, and yelled for him to show his hands. When Cross ran, the officer holstered his weapon and gives chase.

The officer jumped over two chain link fences, and just as Cross attempted to scale a wooden privacy fence, Haddock pulled him down and completed the arrest.

“I was impressed the officers did their job with emotion and commitment,” said Berry Hill Police Chief Tim Coleman.

As Haddock walked the burglary suspect back into the light, he said light-heartedly, “Oh, you made me work for that one buddy.”

Haddock was soon joined by a second berry hill officer, Corporal Roy Yoquelet, who said to the handcuffed suspect, “What you doing boss? Nothing good.”

Officers found a bag discarded by Cross during the chase. They opened it and found two bottles of stolen liquor from the restaurant.

Officer Haddock said to the suspect, “You didn’t take nothing from that building over there. Just these?”

Cross said “no.”

Coleman added, “There’s nothing worse than to be victimized and feel that nobody cares, and in this case, we showed the victim we do care, and that we do put that effort out there, and those officers are committed to defending that location and keeping our society as safe as possible.”

Berry Hill charged Cross with burglary/breaking and entering and destruction/damage/vandalism. When arrested, Police Chief Coleman told News 2, Cross also had four outstanding failure to appear warrants.

The police report indicates the damage to the broken windows far exceeded the loss of the liquor.

Cross is currently in the Metro Jail under a $77,000 bond.