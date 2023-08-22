NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — After a Nashville mayoral candidate and several councilmembers tested positive for COVID-19, the Metro Health Department told News 2 that they’re beginning to see a small uptick of COVID-19 cases in Davidson County.

Since most COVID-19 testing is now done at home, the health department said they are using wastewater surveillance to monitor the slight increase.

The Tennessee Health Department reported that an average of 51 new cases are seen in Davidson County weekly.

The latest data from the Tennessee Department of Health shows that there were 239 new hospitalizations as of Aug. 15 across the state. In fact, 32 of those patients were housed in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU).

In July, there were only 69 cases of the virus reported in Tennessee hospitals. However, in June hospitals in the Volunteer State saw at least 102 COVID-19 cases.

After seeing a dip of cases in early summer, data is beginning to reveal that COVID-19 cases are slowly starting to increase.

Despite the slight increase, the Metro Health Department says guidance regarding isolation protocol has not changed.

The department said those who test positive for the virus should isolate for the first five days of their infection. On day six, officials advise that work and other activities can resume.