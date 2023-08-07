NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — A popular pizza joint is planning to open its newest location on a college campus in Nashville.

Slim & Husky’s, one of the first black-owned businesses to sit on Broadway, will open its 12th location on Belmont University’s campus.

On Monday, the university announced the beloved pizza joint will be located in the Janet Ayers Academic Center.

The Nashville-based establishment plans to open to Bruins’ students and staff on Tuesday, August 22.

According to the restaurant, the Belmont location will be the first to get the Slim & Husky’s Signature Chicken Wings, which is a new menu item.

Slim & Husky’s has several locations in Tennessee, two in Georgia and one in California. To view the closest location near you, click here.