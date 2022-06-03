NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — In the wake of multiple mass shootings across the United States, President Joe Biden wants change; looking to lawmakers for gun reform legislation, saying in an address to the nation “the Second Amendment, like all other rights, is not absolute.”

The President wants Congress to restore a ban on the sale of assault-style weapons and high-capacity magazines, also suggesting stricter age restrictions, national red flag laws, safe storage laws and stricter background checks.

“Why in God’s name should an ordinary citizen be able to purchase an assault weapon that holds 30 rounds magazines that let mass shooters fire hundreds of bullets in a matter of minutes?” Biden said Thursday evening at the White House.

In anticipation of potential restrictions, gun sales are rising, as they usually do following mass shooting events.

“You go back over the last 3 years when Covid began, the rioting we had the elections and everything… huge uptick in sales,” said Jason Edgley the GM at Nashville Armory.

“An event like this (Uvalde) there’s always an uptick. Not as drastic in fairness, not as drastic as say 2012 (Sandy Hook), I think that may be a byproduct of that last 2.5 years,” Edgley added. “I think everybody has already gotten what they wanted to get.”

Since the pandemic’s start, U.S. gun sales have nearly doubled; rising from an average of one million guns sold monthly in 2019, to nearly 2 million a month in 2020, that’s according to data from the FBI.

Edgley said on average he sells 20-40 guns per day.

“The theory is ‘I want to have what I feel I need to best protect myself and my family,'” Edgley said. “‘If I feel as though an intruder may come into my house with a rock I want a bat. If I feel as though he may come into my house with a bat, I want a knife. If I feel he comes into my house with a knife, I want a handgun. If I feel he comes in with a handgun, I want a rifle.”

Edgley said restricting guns is not the answer, but changing our culture and addressing mental health is the solution.

“I think the cultural shift honestly starts at the house, the home,” Edgley said. “When you look at the mental health and children as a whole are raised are brought up in a family, and what we as a society permit to happen, not only to our children but to one another, I think you can see a degradation of society over the last several decades.”

It has been years since any major gun legislation has passed the Senate, that includes in the aftermath of the 2012 massacre of 20 kids at Sandy Hook.