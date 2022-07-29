NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — One person is dead following a single-vehicle crash in South Nashville Thursday afternoon.

It happened on Culbertson Road, near Nolensville Pike.

Authorities say a 2004 Chevrolet Tahoe left the roadway, struck a tree and caught fire. A passerby saw the crashed vehicle and called 911.

The victim died at the scene. That driver has yet to be identified.

Police also say they are not sure what led up to the crash.