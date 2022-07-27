NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Contemporary Christian artist Amy Grant was injured in a biking accident Wednesday.

It happened around 3 p.m. near the Harpeth Hills Golf Course.

The singer/songwriter was riding a bike with a friend near the golf course off Old Hickory Boulevard when she fell. She was wearing a helmet.

She was taken by ambulance to Vanderbilt Medical Center where she was treated in the emergency room for cuts and abrasions. She is stable but may be admitted as a precaution.

Amy Grant is the wife of country music star Vince Gill.