NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — The Metro Nashville Police Department has issued a Silver Alert for an 84-year-old woman who disappeared on Sunday.

Authorities said Annie Reed was reported missing by her family after she didn’t come home from church on Sunday, Dec. 11.

According to officials, Reed drives a silver 1999 Toyota Corolla with Tennessee tag BFD-7177.

If you see Reed or her car, you are asked to call 615-862-8600.