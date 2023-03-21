NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – The TBI has issued a Silver Alert on behalf of the Metro Nashville Police Department for a 68-year-old man who walked away from an assisted living facility.

On Monday evening, officials say 68-year-old Alfred Crawford walked away from an assisted living facility on McCampbell Avenue.

Crawford is described as 5 feet 11 inches tall, 220 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes. Crawford was last seen wearing a blue puffy jacket and blue jeans.

According to the TBI, Crawford has a medical condition that could impair his ability to return home safely.

Anyone who sees Crawford or knows of his whereabouts is asked to call 615-862-8600 or 1-800-TBI-FIND.