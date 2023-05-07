UPDATE: The Metro Nashville Police Department announced Sunday afternoon that Sri Ballal was found unharmed and is set to be reunited with his family.

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation (TBI) is asking the community for help tracking down an elderly man with a medical condition who went missing out of Nashville.

The TBI put out the Silver Alert for 84-year-old Sri Ballal on Sunday, May 7, on behalf of the Metro Nashville Police Department.

According to officials, Ballal is 5-feet 6-inches tall, weighs about 170 pounds, and has grey hair and brown eyes.

Authorities said Ballal may be traveling in a 2013 silver Lexus RX350 with Tennessee tag 908BFZD.

Ballal’s medical condition “may impair his ability to return safely without assistance,” the TBI reported.

If you see Ballal or have any information about his whereabouts, you are asked to call Metro Police at 615-862-7843 or the TBI at 1-800-TBI-FIND.