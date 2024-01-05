NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – The Metro Nashville Police Department (MNPD) has issued a Silver Alert for a missing 76-year-old woman last seen on New Year’s Day.

Police said 76-year-old Jackie Glynn was last seen on Monday, Jan. 1 at her home on Abbott Martin Road.

Glynn, who has mobility issues, drives a black 2010 Toyota Rav4 SUV with TN tag 224BFCY, according to investigators.

The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation said Glynn is 4’10” and weighs 130 pounds. She also has red hair and hazel eyes.

Anyone who sees her or knows of her whereabouts is asked to call the MNPD at 615-862-8600.