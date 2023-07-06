NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – A Silver Alert has been issued for a missing Nashville teen believed to be armed and dangerous.

According to the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation, 18-year-old Hunter Johnson was last seen in the area of Little Gem Drive wearing a dark shirt, red shorts, and dark shoes.

He is 5’9″, weighs 198 pounds, and has brown hair and brown eyes.

Johnson should be considered armed and dangerous and has a medical condition that may impair his ability to return safely without help, according to the TBI.

Anyone who sees him is advised not to approach him and instead to call Metro police at 615-862-7329 or the TBI at 1-800-TBI-FIND.