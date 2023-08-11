NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — A Silver Alert has been issued for a 69-year-old man reported missing from Nashville.

Metro police reported James Merrell was reported missing from his home on Moorewood Drive Thursday evening.

James Merrell (Courtesy: Metro Nashville Police Department)

Merrell has dementia and may use the WeGo bus system for transportation, according to Metro police.

He is 6 feet tall, weighs 190 pounds and has a goatee. He was last seen wearing a beige shirt, gray shorts and a black United States Marine Corps hat.

Anyone with information is urged to call 615-862-8600.