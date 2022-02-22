NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — A Silver Alert issued Tuesday has been canceled after it was revealed the subject of the alert had died over the weekend.

Roger Allen Jr., 80, had last been seen Saturday while visiting his relatives. He told his relatives he was driving back to his Briarwood Drive home but had not been seen since.

After a Silver Alert was issued Tuesday, Metro police discovered Allen had been found by Mt. Juliet police unresponsive in his vehicle suffering from an “apparent medical issue” on Saturday.

He was taken to Summit Medical Center Saturday where he died.

Efforts to reach Allen’s next of kin were not successful, according to police, which led to the Silver Alert on Tuesday.