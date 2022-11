NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – A Silver Alert has been issued for an elderly woman who suffers from Alzheimer’s.

Metro police said 89-year-old Nancy Griffith was last seen near the intersection of Highway 70 and Sawyer Brown Road in a 2016 silver Chevy Cruze with Tennessee tag 8812DD7.

Nancy Griffith (Source: Metro Nashville Police Department)

She is believed to be wearing a green shirt and blue pants, according to police.

Anyone who sees her or the car is asked to call police at 615-862-8600.