NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation has issued a Silver Alert on behalf of the Metro Nashville Police Department for a missing Nashville woman.

Authorities say Alla Rinehart, 80, was last seen on Jan. 5.

Rinehart is described as a 5-foot tall woman, weighing 140 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes.

She was last seen wearing black pants, black shoes, a black jacket and carrying a black purse.

Authorities say Rinehart has a medical condition that may impair her ability to return home safely.

If you have any information about Rinehart’s whereabouts, you are asked to call (615) 862-8600 or 1-800-TBI-FIND.