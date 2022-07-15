NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — A Silver Alert has been issued for a missing Nashville man.

The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation is asking for the public’s help in finding Loyal Eugene Lawrence, 78.

Lawrence is described as 5’10”, 185 pounds with white hair and blue eyes. He was last seen wearing a black shirt, blue jeans and black shoes.

Authorities say Lawrence has a medical condition that may impair his ability to return home safely.

There is currently not a vehicle description or direction of travel to pass along at this time.

If you see him or know his whereabouts, you are asked to call 1-800-TBI-FIND.