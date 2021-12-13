NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — The Metropolitan Nashville Police Department is asking for the public’s help in locating a missing person.

Sigurd Barbee, 68, was last seen Monday afternoon at his Rural Hill Road group home. Police say Barbee has Alzheimer’s and other cognitive issues.

He does not have a cell phone and did not take his wallet or ID.

It is believed Barbee left on foot. Police say he has only been at the group home for a short time and likely does not know his way back.

Barbee is 5’10” and about 180 pounds. He has gray hair and facial hair.

Anyone who sees Barbee or knows where he may be is asked to contact the Emergency Communications Center at (615) 862-8600.