NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — A Silver Alert was issued by the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation early Thursday morning for a missing 67-year-old Nashville man.
The TBI reported Theodore Thoms is 6 feet 2 inches tall, weighs 222 pounds and has gray hair and blue eyes.
He was last seen wearing a green long-sleeved shirt, a navy undershirt and blue jeans.
Thoms has a medical condition that may impair his ability to return safely without assistance.
Anyone with information is asked to please call 615-852-8600 or TBI at 1-800-TBI-FIND.
This is a developing story. WKRN News 2 will continue to update this article as new information becomes available.