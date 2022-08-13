NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Metro police have issued a Silver Alert for a 68-year-old man who was last seen in Nashville.

Officials say 68-year-old William Terry Pate was last seen leaving his Richbriar Road home just after 3 a.m. Saturday morning.

Pate is described as 68 years old, 109 pounds, 5 feet 11 inches tall with gray hair and hazel eyes. He was last seen traveling in a 2017 blue Ford Ege with TN tag BFF5705.

According to Metro police, Pate suffers from dementia, which may impair his ability to return home safely without assistance.

Anyone who has seen Pate and knows of his whereabouts is asked to contact Metro police at 615-862-8600 or the TBI at 1-800-TBI-FIND.