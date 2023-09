NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – A Silver Alert has been issued for a missing man with dementia.

Metro police said Norman Fitzpatrick, 76, walked away from his family Monday afternoon in the area of Vanderbilt University Medical Center.

📧 Have breaking come to you: Subscribe to News 2 email alerts →

He was last seen wearing a light blue polo shirt, jeans, and white shoes, according to investigators.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 615-862-8600.