NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – A missing 75-year-old man with dementia was found safe after a Silver Alert was issued on his behalf.

Metro police say Ron Clay walked away from a senior living facility Sunday on Sam Boney Drive in South Nashville. Clay has dementia and had last been seen wearing a long sleeve red flannel shirt and jeans

Shortly before 10:30 p.m. Sunday, police reported Clay was found safe and has been admitted to a local hospital.