NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Metro police are searching for a missing elderly man who suffers from dementia and other illnesses.

Police say Howard Green, 83, went to the Walgreens in the 3500 block of Gallatin Pike in East Nashville at around 9:25 a.m. Thursday. He has not returned to his home on Lemont Drive.

Green drives a 2020 cream Kia Soul with Tennessee Tag BDZ4628.

Anyone who sees him or his SUV should call police at 615-862-8600.