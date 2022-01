NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – A Silver Alert issued for a missing man in Nashville has been canceled.

The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation alongside the Metro Nashville Police Department issued the Silver Alert Sunday morning for a 71-year-old Ronnie Burks, of Nashville.

The TBI reported Ronnie Burks, 71, had a condition that may have impaired his ability to return home safely without assistance.

Just hours after the Silver Alert was issued, Burks was safely located in Dadeville, Alabama.