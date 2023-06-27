NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – A missing 75-year-old man from Belle Meade was found safe just minutes after the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation issued a Silver Alert on his behalf.

📧 Have breaking come to you: Subscribe to News 2 email alerts →

According to the TBI, William Wilson is 5’10”, weighs 153 pounds, and has grey hair and brown eyes. He also has a medical condition that may impair his ability to return home safely without help.

William Wilson (Source: Tennessee Bureau of Investigation)

Wilson was possibly traveling in a 2022 black Mercedes Benz GLC300 with TN tag 313BFSD.

| READ MORE | Latest headlines from Nashville and Davidson County

At around 8:15 p.m. Tuesday, the TBI announced Wilson had been found safe.