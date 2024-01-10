NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – The Metro Nashville Police Department (MNPD) is asking for the public’s assistance in locating a missing man who was last seen getting on a WeGo bus in Nashville.
Authorities say 20-year-old Christopher Frankenberry was seen Tuesday afternoon departing on a WeGo bus in the 4800 block of Park Avenue.
Just before 12:30 a.m., on Tuesday, Jan. 9, the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation (TBI) issued a Silver Alert for information regarding Frankenberry’s whereabouts.
The TBI said Frankenberry was last seen wearing a black sweatshirt and black pants. He is described as 5 feet 6 inches tall, approximately 115 pounds with blonde hair and blue eyes.
According to authorities, Frankenberry has a medical condition that could impair his ability to return home safely without assistance.
If you see Frankenberry, or have information regarding his whereabouts, you are asked to call the MNPD at 615-862-8600 or TBI at 1-800-TBI-FIND.
This is a developing story. WKRN News 2 will continue to update this article as new information becomes available.