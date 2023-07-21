NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — A Silver Alert has been cancelled for a 70-year-old man who is missing from East Nashville.

Howard Jones Jr., 70. He left his East Nashville home Thursday in his gray Toyota Rav4.

Howard Jones Jr. (Courtesy: Tennessee Bureau of Investigation)

He was located Friday morning in Robertson County where he had driven. He was hospitalized there after experiencing medical issues, according to Metro police.

No additional information was immediately released.