NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — A Silver Alert has been cancelled for a 70-year-old man who is missing from East Nashville.
Howard Jones Jr., 70. He left his East Nashville home Thursday in his gray Toyota Rav4.
He was located Friday morning in Robertson County where he had driven. He was hospitalized there after experiencing medical issues, according to Metro police.
No additional information was immediately released.
This is a developing story. WKRN News 2 will continue to update this article as new information becomes available.