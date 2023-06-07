NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – A Silver Alert has been issued for a woman was last seen in a Nashville neighborhood on Tuesday night.

Early Wednesday morning, just after 3 a.m., the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation (TBI) and Metro Nashville Police Department asked for the public’s assistance in locating 65-year-old Diana Szostecki.

According to Metro police, Szostecki was last seen in the N. Upton Court area around 9 p.m. on Tuesday, June 6.

The TBI described her as five foot three inches tall, 150 pounds with gray hair and hazel eyes. Szostecki was last seen wearing a white T-shirt and gray pants.

Officials say the missing 65-year-old has a medical condition that could impair her ability to return home safely without assistance.

If you see Szostecki or know of her whereabouts, you are asked to call Metro police at 615-862-8600 or the TBI at 1-800-TBI-FIND.