NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Metro Police are searching for two children who were reported missing from East Nashville.

On Sunday, Metro Police issued a statement advising the public to be on the lookout for 9-year-old Josue Fernando and his sister, 13-year-old Yeimi Diaz.

Officials say the siblings ran away from their babysitter on Sunday. They two were last seen Sunday afternoon in the Dickerson Pike and Trinity Lane area near their home.

Anyone with information on their whereabouts is asked to call 615-862-8600. No other information was immediately released.