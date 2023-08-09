NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — With severe weather expected in parts of our area, some in Middle Tennessee officials are concerned about the safety of the homeless population. The Office of Homeless Services (OHS) is set to partner with community shelter programs to help protect those who are unhoused during severe storms late tonight and into the early morning.

OHS is providing “on-demand” shelter service to the Nashville rescue mission located at 639 Lafayette Street. The shuttles will run from 9:00 p.m. tonight until tomorrow morning at 6:00 a.m. Unlike typical shelter nights, a standard shuttle route will not be offered. Those interested will need to request a pickup.



As inclement weather moves through our area, this can cause issued for those who have made their home in encampments. “In the encampments itself, you may have individuals who may not have a tent. The trees may be their tent, the leaves may be their tent. What can we do to relieve that and get them out of that situation,” said Joseph Parker, the Outreach Specialist Manager with The Office of Homeless Services.

Staff with OHS said they’re happy they can be a resource during severe weather events. “There’s people out there getting extremely wet, and these conditions can cause pneumonia and other sicknesses so it’s just important that we’re there,” said Parker.

If you are in need of a ride to the shelter tonight, you can call the dispatch number 615-844-3399 to request a pickup.