NORTH NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — A convicted felon was taken into custody late Wednesday night after a shooting in North Nashville.

The shooting happened outside Northwest Liquors located at 1613 Buchanan Street. Police said Dejuan Reed, 39, was arrested after he opened fire into the air after he was asked to leave because he was unable to make a purchase.

A warrant said the clear at the store ran out telling Reed to stop, and an officer ended up taking him to the ground. Officials told News 2 no injuries were reported, and no damage was found. One shell casing was reportedly found nearby.

Officers said they later learned Reed was a convicted felon.