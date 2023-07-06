NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Following an incident in South Nashville, police are trying to track down a teenager who may be armed.

On Thursday, July 6, the Metro Nashville Police Department told News 2 shots were fired inside a South Nashville home.

Authorities have reportedly spent the past few hours looking for a teenage boy connected to the incident.

Police said the teen is believed to be armed, adding that he might be experiencing a mental health crisis.

SWAT has responded to the area in hopes of resolving the situation peacefully, according to officials.

News 2 has a crew at the scene working to gather more information.