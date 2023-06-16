NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — A shooting was reported in North Nashville Thursday night, marking the sixth consecutive day of gunfire in a neighborhood that residents have dubbed the “Music City War Zone.”

The shooting happened around 9:30 p.m. on Thursday, June 15, on 16th Avenue North, near Buchanan Street and Dr. DB Todd Jr. Boulevard.

According to the Metro Nashville Police Department (MNPD), 15 rounds were fired at a car, leaving two men with non-life-threatening injuries. Investigators are still trying to piece together what happened, but they believe the men were shot before their vehicle crashed in the 1600 block of Buchanan Street.

Thomas Dodson, who was outside his home with his wife and dogs when the shots rang out, described the incident to News 2: “All of a sudden, just gunfire erupts, and within the blink of an eye, someone’s running towards our house, just wildly shooting. They could have hit my wife. They could have killed her, and no one is doing anything about that.”

Dodson said the violence in his North Nashville neighborhood is the worst he’s ever seen, adding, “It’s always been here, but this is a whole new level. It’s terrifying.”

News 2 previously reported police have responded to 1613 Buchanan Street, where there is a liquor store and market, 92 times since May 1.

According to Dodson, he blames the drug dealers who allegedly come into the neighborhood to do business and hang out outside the liquor store, the market, and the house across the street.

“These drug dealers who are coming into North Nashville need to be as scared as the residents are who live here right now,” Dodson said. “The drug dealers who are coming into Nashville need their safe space taken away. We need boots on the ground to deter them from coming in and peddling their fentanyl-laced poison.”

Community activist Clemmie Greenlee told News 2 there has always been crime and violence in North Nashville, adding that longtime residents have been dodging bullets for decades.

“Just because they’re in those nice, fancy, tall, and skinny houses and condos, they’re still in the hood of the same activities that have been going on around here for the last 100 years,” Greenlee said.

However, Dodson said the crime has never been this bad since he’s lived in North Nashville. Neighbors have called on law enforcement and government leaders to help find solutions to this problem.

“I would like to beg our local, regional, state elected officials to pay attention to this often-forgotten portion of Nashville. We are people too in North Nashville,” Dodson said. “Please, please, please grant us the same level of respect that you would 12 South, Green Hills, Belmont. That’s all we want.”

📧 Have breaking come to you: Subscribe to News 2 email alerts →

Metro Councilman Brandon Taylor said the violence is due to the lack of opportunity, historic neglect, and divestment of resources within the Black community. He added that despite the city’s growth making it especially difficult to solve the crime issue, he will continue to work with others to address the problems.

Taylor issued the following statement to News 2:

The headlines always help make more people aware of the things we’ve been concerned with and working on in our District for years now. This takes me back to 2020, when I chaired the 37208 Committee – which was created in response to the Brookings Institute report, “Work and Opportunity Before and After Incarceration,” which highlighted 37208 as the zip code with the highest incarceration rate in the country. That reality was upon us when I ran for and was elected to this leadership role and remains a looming factor as we work to help more people in more ways in North Nashville. There’s no secret that the 37208 Community has seen its share of crime throughout the years. However, we know this to be a symptom, but not the sickness. The sickness derives from a lack of opportunity, historic neglect, and the divestment of resources within the black community. As our city moves faster and faster to leave more people behind than we should. I’ve worked closely with both the community and MNPD to curb the crime in this area. Over the past few years, we have seen a major decrease in criminal calls for service, however, we still have a lot of work to do, and it is a considerable challenge to move as fast as the pace of the city’s growth. Additionally, we are working against legislation that has allowed for ease of access to guns and ammo in our state. We have seen an overwhelming number of guns flood the street due to many car break-ins that led to stolen guns. The city, and all my peer leaders are working on these issues every day, along with neighborhood businesses, the police, community organizations and churches. We will continue to do so, and value any ideas and helping hands that wish to join in. There will be a community meeting on Wednesday, June 21 at 5:30pm at the North Nashville Police Precinct to have an open conversation. All are welcome. Metro Councilman Brandon Taylor, District 21

| READ MORE | Latest headlines from Nashville and Davidson County

A Metro police spokesperson said the area will continue to see enhanced monitoring by the department, which is working with the district attorney’s office and residents to address the issues.